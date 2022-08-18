e-Paper Get App

Pakistan: Teen assaulted for refusing to marry friend's father; made to lick shoes, shave eyebrows

A video of the abuse that took place on August 9 surfaced on Wednesday morning and went viral on social media. In the video, the girl could be seen being tortured while a woman's voice can be heard in the background.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Faisalabad: In a ghastly incident in Pakistan's Faisalabad, a teenager was tortured, humiliated, and sexually harassed for refusing to marry an older man, who is the father of her friend, media reports said.

The culprits made the victim lick shoes, her hair was chopped and her eyebrows shaved.

The victim said that her friend's father, a factory owner, was forcing her to marry him but when she refused, she was abused, harassed, and filmed. She said that her friend also encouraged her to accept the proposal, Geo News reported.

Taking note of the matter, the police registered a case and arrested six people, including the prime suspect (her friend's father) and a female household staff member.

The suspects will be presented before a magistrate in court.Earlier, the police had reportedly said that the arrested suspects included the prime suspect's wife as well, who is reportedly the woman behind the voice in the video.

Later, a separate case was registered against the prime suspect at the Khurrianwala Police Station in Faisalabad, after liquor and weapons were found in his house.

