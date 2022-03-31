Pakistan: Supreme Court approached to stop voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has been approached to stop voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported. The plea asked the top court to order an investigation of the foreign conspiracy letter saying that immediate intervention was necessary to bring an end to distress among masses. Khan on Wednesday said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government had come to the fore.

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.

The NSC meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. The NSC is chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by services chiefs, key ministers, national security adviser and top intelligence officials.

Prime Minister Khan will also address the nation this evening, Chaudhry said in another tweet. Separately, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a confidante of Prime Minister Khan, also tweeted to confirm the address and said that the exact time of the speech would be shared later.

Besides, the lower House of Pakistan's Parliament is scheduled to meet on Thursday for a debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint Opposition against Khan to topple his government.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:37 PM IST