Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a formal protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, which it said killed two civilians and injured four others.
Director-General at the South Asian Desk of the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Faisal condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" in different sectors.
Giving details of the incidents, a statement from the Ministry said that on July 22, a 12-year-old boy Mohammad Riaz was killed while 18-year-old Zabeeullah was seriously injured in Bagsar sector along the LoC.
In the second incident which the statement said took place on July 23, a woman, Jan Bibi, was killed while three civilians sustained injuries in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian sectors along the LoC.
"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," Faisal said.
"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation." The spokesman urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said the statement.
He also said that the Indian side should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
