Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a formal protest over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in its administered Kashmir, which it said killed two civilians and injured four others.

Director-General at the South Asian Desk of the Foreign Ministry Mohammad Faisal condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" in different sectors.

Giving details of the incidents, a statement from the Ministry said that on July 22, a 12-year-old boy Mohammad Riaz was killed while 18-year-old Zabeeullah was seriously injured in Bagsar sector along the LoC.

In the second incident which the statement said took place on July 23, a woman, Jan Bibi, was killed while three civilians sustained injuries in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian sectors along the LoC.