Pakistan: Students announce countrywide protest on Nov 29

One of the several demands of the march's participants, he said, was to lift restrictions that bar students from forming unions, the Dawn reported.

Kaleem, who is also the organiser of the Progressive Students' Federation (PRSF) and Progressive Students' Collective (PSC) groups that advocate an open environment for students in order to promote critical thinking - said that the affidavit was also being challenged in the Lahore High Court but expressed little hope of the matter being resolved there.

"It would be great if this demand is met after we raise it during our march but that is highly unlikely. For now we will challenge it in the Lahore High Court. We want to exhaust all the forums first before we approach the Supreme Court."

He said that though the march was getting more attention this year, this was not the first time it was being held. Last year, a similar march was held in 16 different cities.

The organisers intend to replicate the mass protest this year as well, and hope to rally students across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Another demand of the Student Solidarity March participants is to "put an end to unnecessary interference by security forces and the release of all arrested students involved in political activities".

Kaleem also addressed the presence of law enforcement agencies' officials on campuses and said that students, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities, complain that they are subjected to unnecessary "policing" - which includes imposition of moral regulations as well - that limits their academic freedom.

"They argue that they are providing security. (In that case) post them outside the gates, why are you allowing them inside the campus? We go there to study, but we can't even talk," he said, adding that such measures discourage critical thinking.

"You know what happened recently at Sindh University. Students were arrested over sedition charges for demanding water facilities," he pointed out and regretted that students were accused of "being anti-state" for making just demands.

Sidra Iqbal, a PSC student activist, also expressed concerns regarding the presence of security forces in universities in Balochistan.

"(The universities) look like a military unit," she said.

Kaleem also criticised curfew policies adopted by student hostels and said that they discriminated between male and female students.

"If you want to impose a curfew, then it should be for both male and female students, otherwise it should be lifted," he insisted.

The issue of recent fee hikes and budget cuts announced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will also be raised at the march. Students also demand that universities and hostels be equipped with basic facilities, such as transport, libraries, computers and internet etc, to facilitate the academic process.

In order to effectively prevent sexual harassment on campus, functional anti-harassment committees should be constituted, in accordance with HEC policy, and also have student representation.

Another demand is a singular education system, in order to ensure that students from all regions and social classes get equal future opportunities. In addition, they insist, unemployed students should be granted allowances until they find jobs.

Furthermore, university admission forms should either do away with gender sections or include an option for transgender people.

The students also demand that in memory of Mashal Khan, who was lynched by a mob on April 13, 2017, a public holiday should be announced on the date.