Pakistan says work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue as planned, despite downgrading diplomatic ties with India

Islamabad: Work on the Kartarpur Corridor would continue as planned, said Pakistan after it made the unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogating Article 370. The announcement was made by the Pakistani Foreign Office on Thursday.

After a resolution was passed in both houses of Parliament, India repealed Article 370 which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The government also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has maintained that its latest decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are entirely its internal affair. Even then, following a National Council meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, Islamabad decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan has also told India to call back its High Commissioner to Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, adding that it would not be sending its high commissioner-designate to India, Moin-ul-Haq.