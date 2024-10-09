Pakistan: Rawalpindi Declares Dengue Emergency Amid Alarming Rise In Cases

Dengue mosquito | File Photo

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi has declared a district-wide emergency in response to a significant surge in dengue cases. The Deputy Commissioner has announced urgent measures to address the outbreak, including the establishment of emergency dengue counters across the district.

Mobile teams are actively engaged in efforts to contain the spread of the virus, particularly the newly identified variant known for its heightened severity compared to previous strains, ARY News reported.

WHO Expresses Serious Concerns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed serious concerns about the escalating global prevalence of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for an immediate and coordinated global response to tackle this growing public health crisis.

He emphasised the alarming trend of dengue cases nearly doubling each year since 2021. In the first eight months of 2024 alone, there have been over 12.3 million reported cases worldwide, resulting in more than 7,900 deaths - nearly double the total cases reported for the entire year of 2023, reported ARY News.

About The Dengue Fever

Dengue fever can manifest with symptoms ranging from high fever to severe body aches, with a significant proportion of cases being asymptomatic, complicating efforts in disease tracking and management.

The WHO estimates an annual global incidence of between 100 million and 400 million infections, highlighting the immense health burden posed by this mosquito-borne illness.

Read Also Bangladesh Records Highest Number Of Daily Dengue Cases With 1,221 Diagnoses On September 29

Rawalpindi's swift and comprehensive response underscores the severity of the situation, with local authorities mobilising resources to effectively contain the outbreak. The establishment of emergency dengue counters and deployment of mobile teams are crucial steps in mitigating further spread, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the WHO's urgent call for collaborative efforts across borders and sectors is crucial to address the challenges posed by dengue amidst changing environmental conditions and health landscapes.

The need for coordinated action is essential to curb the global impact of mosquito-borne diseases.