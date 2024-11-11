 Pakistan Railways Temporarily Suspends Train Services To & From Quetta station After Deadly Blast Claims 26 Lives
ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Image Of The Quetta Railway Station After The Blast |

Quetta: Pakistan Railways has temporarily suspended train operations to and from Quetta station a day after an explosion incident that left 26 people dead and 62 others injured. The suspension, in effect from November 11 to 14, is intended to ensure passenger safety, ARY News reported.

Additionally, the Jaffar Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on November 14, and its return journey from Quetta will take place on November 15.

About The Blast

Notably, the blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

Further, the railway authorities stated that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

Following the blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation report. "Terrorists will pay a heavy price for their heinous act," he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that terrorists aim to destabilize Pakistan, adding, "The nation will foil their designs."

People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack, stating that those targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency. "We are backing all steps to get rid of the terrorists and their facilitators," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

