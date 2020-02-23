Pakistan Railways inaugurates 1st-ever Afghan transit cargo train service

The chairman said at the launching ceremony that according to the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a total of five to seven trains will run on the route, shifting up to 500 containers every month but mainly depending on the availability of the cargo.

The chairman said the launching of cross border freight train is one of the major achieved targets by Pakistan Railways during the current year.

"The project will help increase the revenue of Pakistan Railways and will also reduce the heavy traffic flow from major roads and highways, besides providing cheap and smooth cargo services to traders with little loss risks in terms of damages," said the official, adding that the cargo will reach the Afghan border in 48 hours.