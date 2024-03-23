Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Terms Kite Flying A ‘Blood Sport’ After Young Motorcyclist Dies Due To Metal String

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz | AFP

Lahore, March 23: The Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said kite flying was a “blood sport” and the time has come to make it a “punishable offence”, a day after a young motorcyclist died after his throat was slit by a kite string laced with metal. The man fell prey to a metal string, believed to be part of a stray kite, that cut his throat in Faisalabad, about 130 kilometres from Lahore, on Friday.

“Another precious life of a promising young man in Faisalabad is lost to kite string with metal inclusions. I am instructing all administrative and police departments to carry out raids and arrest all those involved in such violations. I am giving them 48 hours,” Maryam wrote on X on Saturday.

The chief minister expressed her concern and indignation over the failure of the authorities to prevent kite flying in the province of more than 120 million people. “Kite flying has become a blood sport and it is a punishable crime. It cannot be allowed to put a citizen’s life at risk for fun,” she said.

Asif Shafiq, who was in his 20s, was struck by the string which caused a serious injury to his throat. He reportedly died instantly. Police officer Capt Muhammad Ali Zia suspended the Factory Area station house officer (SHO) for failing to halt kite flying in his area. Kite flying has been banned in Pakistan since 2005 following an increase in accidental deaths because of metal strings.

Basant used to be one of the most popular festivals in the country but deaths due to kite strings put curtains on it as well. However, there are a few cities in Punjab, including Faisalabad, which hold the Basant festival despite a ban on it. The Punjab Police arrested scores of people for kite flying in Lahore and other parts of the province recently.