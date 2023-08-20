Pakistan Plunges Into Further Chaos, President Arif Alvi Goes On Social Media Denying Signing Army Act, Secrets Law

Pakistan President Arif Alvi | Twitter

In a shocking development, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023. He also alleged that his staff undermined his will and command.

This comes after a day after it was reported on Saturday that Alvi gave his approval to the bills amid the opposition's denunciation. Both the bills were approved by Pakistan's Senate and its National Assembly. On Saturday.

As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 20, 2023

Alvi set off a political storm with his tweet, with some alleging that his signature may have been forged if he did not sign the bills.

Alvi sahab, since you didn’t sign the bills, it means your signatures were forged!



Or the bill is not even signed by you and mafia announced that it has been signed!



In either case, this is illegal. You need to approach Supreme Court of Pakistan immediately I think.



I always… — Jehanzeb Paracha (@JehanzebParacha) August 20, 2023

Bill was fraudulently signed against his will , Therefore, this bill should be struck down...



Misrepresent & Fraud Conducted by Staff..... — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) August 20, 2023

If this doesn't show that the country is in a genuine state of crisis, nothing else can.



This is unprecedented. — Haroon (@cyber_scrutiny) August 20, 2023

Wao Junta forcefully signed a bill by forging Presidents signatures.

This is against the constitution and alongwith moving a petition in SC the entire staff involved in this on the orders of Army must be immediately arrested and tried. — Jhanzaib (@Jhanzaib_S) August 20, 2023

What are Amy Act and Secrets Law?

Under the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023, disclosing the identities of members of intelligence agencies, informants or sources would attract up to three years imprisonment and up to Pakistani Rs 10 million fine.

Under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023, disclosing information obtained in official capacity and is damaging to Pakistan's or its army's security and interest will be punishable up to five years imprisonment.

The bill also gives the army chief more powers. It also does not allow ex-servicemen to enter politics for two years from the date of their "retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service."

The bill also does not permit them from engaging in projects that would be in conflict with the army’s interest. It also proposed imprisonment for people who defame the army.

