Pakistan Plunges Into Further Chaos, President Arif Alvi Goes On Social Media Denying Signing Army Act, Secrets Law

In a shocking development, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023. He also alleged that his staff undermined his will and command.
This comes after a day after it was reported on Saturday that Alvi gave his approval to the bills amid the opposition's denunciation. Both the bills were approved by Pakistan's Senate and its National Assembly. On Saturday.
Alvi set off a political storm with his tweet, with some alleging that his signature may have been forged if he did not sign the bills.
What are Amy Act and Secrets Law?
Under the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023, disclosing the identities of members of intelligence agencies, informants or sources would attract up to three years imprisonment and up to Pakistani Rs 10 million fine.
Under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023, disclosing information obtained in official capacity and is damaging to Pakistan's or its army's security and interest will be punishable up to five years imprisonment.
The bill also gives the army chief more powers. It also does not allow ex-servicemen to enter politics for two years from the date of their "retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service."
The bill also does not permit them from engaging in projects that would be in conflict with the army’s interest. It also proposed imprisonment for people who defame the army.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)