Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort, as per the information on President's Twitter handle.

He is reportedly being examined by the physician thoroughly and has been advised to rest for a few days.

this is a breaking story

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:20 PM IST