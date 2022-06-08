Pakistan power crisis: Work days reduced, no weddings after 10 pm, rules PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Imposing sanctions on various things and events following the economic and fuel crises, PM Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has decided to take several measures, including a ban on weddings after 10 pm, moving to a 5-day work week, cutting down fuel quotas for government employees and curtailing foreign trips for officials.

According to media reports, the government has banned wedding ceremonies after 10 pm in Islamabad starting today. According to sources, the restriction is being implemented on the instructions of the Pakistan Prime Minister, Geo News reported on Wednesday morning.

The Islamabad police and administration have been informed to strictly implement the ban and in case of violation, strict action will be taken by the capital city administration.

The move follows the government’s announcement that two weekly holidays for public offices have been restored. “Saturday offs have been restored. These are challenging times and it has been done to control this crisis,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, as per a Press Trust of India report.

According to the Bloomberg report, the government ended Saturday as a work day for its employees under a raft of energy-saving measures aimed at easing fuel shortages that have triggered rolling blackouts.

Notably, lunches, dinners and high teas will no longer be served to officials, and the government will also consider making Friday a mandatory work-from-home day for its employees.

Further, purchases of new vehicles for use by officials and appliances such as air conditioners will be stopped, the volume of fuel allocated to government offices will be cut by 40% and overseas trips will be halted, according to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"We are facing a severe crisis... We desperately need to take energy conservation measures. We need to tap on every option to save on energy," Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said at a press conference.

Pakistan is rapidly widening its current account deficit coupled with an equally fast depleting foreign exchange reserves. Given the economy’s dependence on imports- for both food and fuel, the rising global prices have resulted in a humungous increase in the imports bill in Pakistan.

(with sources inputs)