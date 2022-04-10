Pakistan political crisis: After Imran Khan's removal as PM, PTI decides to submit en masse resignations in National Assembly

After Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly, acccording to Pakistan's Samaa.

Besides, former minister Fawad Chaudry said that their party will launch movement against new government.

The movement comes after Khan, 69, was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early today morning, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the lower house of Parliament.

Khan will also be presiding over a meeting of his party's core committee to announce his party's next move after his unceremonious removal.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha'Allah." "Imran Khan will announce the future course of action." Pakistan's joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the House.

PTI decides to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly. Fawad Chaudry says party to launch movement against new government: Pakistan's Samaa — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Khan is the first Pakistani prime minister whose fate was decided through a trust vote. Earlier, two separate no-trust motions failed respectively against former premiers Benazir Bhutto in 1989 and Shaukat Aziz in 2006.

Former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that on the call of "brave" leader Khan, a peaceful protest will be held across Pakistan after the Isha prayer (one of the five mandatory Islamic prayers).

Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State was involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his government.

Khan lost the majority last month after some of the coalition partners decided to part ways while several dissidents openly defied his authority.

(with agency inputs)

