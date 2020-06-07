Pakistan PM Imran Khan wrongly attributes lines from poem; Twitter says 'how can you afford to be so ignorant'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday wrongly attributed lines from a poem to the country's national poet Muhammad Iqbal.
Taking to Twitter, he posted a few lines from the poem and said, "This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as his greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat."
However, soon after realising his gaffe, Khan said that it wasn't Iqbal's poem and added, "The message conveyed is what I have stood by and tried to follow and if our youth absorbs this message it will release their great God- given potential that all of us possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat."
However, Twitter users didn't spare the Pakistan PM. "How can you afford to be so ignorant and careless to link this with Allama Iqbal," said a Twitter user. "For God sake! This is not Iqbal. You ought to know better claiming to be his followers and proponent," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
This isn't the first time for Imran Khan to wrong attribute literary works. Last year, Khan had wrongly attributed a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran.
"I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy," read Tagore's quote.
Imran Khan had said, "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)