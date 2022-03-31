Pakistan PM Imran Khan says won't resign ahead of no-confidence motion: 'Will fight till last ball, not accept defeat'

In an address to the nation, embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he won't resign ahead of the no-confidence motion. The cricketer-turned-politician stated that he has played cricket for 20 years and has never accepted defeat in his life. He added that he will come back stronger if the no-trust motion goes against him.

"When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be," Khan, who has effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, said.

The Pakistan PM alleged that there is a foreign conspiracy working against his government. There are also enemies inside the country who are cooperating with them, he said. He claimed that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else the country will suffer consequences.

Khan said Pakistan has reached a "defining moment" in its history. He said he "won't bow down, and won't let our people crawl like ants".

“As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted,” the 69-year-old leader said.

“I entered politics to serve the people. I am a fortunate person whom Allah had blessed with everything, including fame and wealth. I am from the first generation that was born in a free country,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's National Assembly session was adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

As soon as the National Assembly session began at the Parliament House, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri opened the floor for questions.

However, opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion amid chants of "go Imran go".

Suri termed the opposition's attitude "non-serious" and adjourned the session till 11:30 am Sunday when the vote on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source in the federal government told news agency PTI that backdoor talks between the PTI government and the joint opposition are underway on the issue of no-confidence motion against Khan.

"Talks are focused on one-point - the joint opposition withdraws the no-trust motion against Khan and in return he dissolves the National Assembly calling for fresh elections," the source said.

"The top man in the establishment may be a guarantor if the understanding (deal) between the opposition and the government reaches," he added.

"If this deal is cut, the new elections will be held in August this year," he said, adding that since the opposition is not trusting Khan, the guarantor may ally its concerns.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:39 PM IST