Pakistan Navy says it blocked Indian submarine attempting to enter its territorial waters

The Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani territorial waters earlier this week on October 16, Pakistan's military media wing informed.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the navy showed "unremitting vigilance and professional competence" in ascertaining and blocking the attempted entry of the Indian vessel. "During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland," the statement reads.

The Indian government is yet to make a statement in response to the accusation.

Tuesday’s accusation is the third time Pakistan’s military has claimed it has detected an Indian submarine. A video accompanying the Pakistani military’s latest statement appears to show infrared footage of a submarine mast taken on October 16 between 11:18 pm and 11:36 pm local time (18:18-18:36 GMT).

The ISPR claims that the initial attempt was made from the Indian side in November 2016 to enter its submarine in Pakistan's territorial waters but it was pushed away.

Reportedly, another attempt was made and the same incident occurred in March 2019 when the Pakistani Navy detected and pushed away the Indian submarine trying to sneak into Pakistan waters.

The UN Convention on Law of Sea does not allow a state to carry out maneuvers or exercises in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf of another coastal state without its consent. EEZ signifies an area of coastal water and seabed within a certain distance of a country's coastline that cannot be entered without permission or prior information.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:29 PM IST