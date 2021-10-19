e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight: Maharshtra govt order Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

Pakistan Navy says it blocked Indian submarine attempting to enter its territorial waters

Tuesday’s accusation is the third time Pakistan’s military claimed it has detected an Indian submarine
FPJ Web Desk
Screenshot from the footage shared by ISPR shows the Indian submarine detected on Saturday night | Photo: Pakistan military

Screenshot from the footage shared by ISPR shows the Indian submarine detected on Saturday night | Photo: Pakistan military

Advertisement

The Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani territorial waters earlier this week on October 16, Pakistan's military media wing informed.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the navy showed "unremitting vigilance and professional competence" in ascertaining and blocking the attempted entry of the Indian vessel. "During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan," the ISPR said.

"The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland," the statement reads.

The Indian government is yet to make a statement in response to the accusation.

Tuesday’s accusation is the third time Pakistan’s military has claimed it has detected an Indian submarine. A video accompanying the Pakistani military’s latest statement appears to show infrared footage of a submarine mast taken on October 16 between 11:18 pm and 11:36 pm local time (18:18-18:36 GMT).

The ISPR claims that the initial attempt was made from the Indian side in November 2016 to enter its submarine in Pakistan's territorial waters but it was pushed away.

Reportedly, another attempt was made and the same incident occurred in March 2019 when the Pakistani Navy detected and pushed away the Indian submarine trying to sneak into Pakistan waters.

The UN Convention on Law of Sea does not allow a state to carry out maneuvers or exercises in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf of another coastal state without its consent. EEZ signifies an area of coastal water and seabed within a certain distance of a country's coastline that cannot be entered without permission or prior information.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ

Call upon Bangladesh government to protect minorities, launch impartial probe into communal...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal