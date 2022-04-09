Pakistan National Assembly resumes session on no-trust motion after long delay

The Pakistan National Assembly session to decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan has resumed after a lengthy delay. The session was originally adjourned till 12:30pm but was seemingly delayed as opposition and government members held meetings.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser was chairing today's session which began at 10:30am sharp, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, and with the recitation of the Holy Quran. It was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the recently deceased mother of MNA Shazia Sobia.

However, Amjad Khan Niazi is chairing the session as the session began after a two-hour delay.

Voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is the fourth item on the day's agenda. While the opposition came out in full force, very few members of the treasury benches were in attendance before the session was adjourned. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also not present.

A meeting was held between the treasury and opposition benches in the speaker's chamber after the session was adjourned, where the latter called for holding proceedings according to the Supreme Court's directives.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI leader Amir Dogar participated from the government's side while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar and Maulana Asad Mahmood represented the opposition.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house, seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the "new imported government" comes into power on Sunday.

Khan faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has completed its initial talks for the formation of a new government once Prime Minister Khan is ousted. Plans are afoot for the removal of President Alvi and the return of deposed premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK, The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Friday.

Shehbaz, 70, who is the Opposition's candidate for the new prime minister, will announce his possible government priorities after taking the oath.

All Opposition parties will be given proportional representation in the new possible federal government.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ Pakistan National Assembly set to vote today on PM Imran Khan's fate

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:31 PM IST