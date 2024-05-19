 Pakistan Mishap: Woman Doctor Accidentally Fires Gun On Patient's Arm While Removing It From Her Purse
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Mishap: Woman Doctor Accidentally Fires Gun On Patient's Arm While Removing It From Her Purse

Pakistan Mishap: Woman Doctor Accidentally Fires Gun On Patient's Arm While Removing It From Her Purse

The doctor in question, identified as Hina Manzoor, had reportedly kept a pistol in her purse while on duty.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Safdarabad [Pakistan]: In a shocking incident, a female doctor inadvertently shot her patient at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Safdarabad, Sheikhupura, as reported by ARY News.

The doctor in question, identified as Hina Manzoor, had reportedly kept a pistol in her purse while on duty. The firearm was discharged while she attempted to retrieve it, resulting in a gunshot wound on the arm of the patient, Asia Bibi.

Hospital Administration Declines To Provide CCTV Footage

Acting swiftly, the doctor transported the injured patient to Sheikhupura Hospital in her own vehicle. Subsequently, the family of the injured patient corroborated the incident. However, the hospital administration declined to provide CCTV footage to journalists, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding events.

Read Also
Pakistan: Teacher Caught On Camera Accepting Bribes From 9th Grade Students During Exam, Suspended
article-image

In a separate occurrence, tragedy struck in the Gujranwala district of Punjab province when a woman accidentally fatally shot herself while cleaning her husband's pistol.

Detail Revealed By The Police Report

Police reports indicate that the woman was engaged in the cleaning process when the firearm discharged, leading to her death. Law enforcement swiftly responded, cordoning off the area to gather evidence and facilitate medico-legal procedures at a nearby hospital where the body was taken.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles," affirmed the police, indicating a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

This unfortunate incident echoes a previous case in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar block 11 area, where a 30-year-old man lost his life after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning a gun at his residence. Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries in the incident, underscoring the inherent risks associated with firearm handling and maintenance, ARY News reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MEA Unaware Of Canada Student Deportations, Protests Over Policy Change

MEA Unaware Of Canada Student Deportations, Protests Over Policy Change

Pakistan Mishap: Woman Doctor Accidentally Fires Gun On Patient's Arm While Removing It From Her...

Pakistan Mishap: Woman Doctor Accidentally Fires Gun On Patient's Arm While Removing It From Her...

Pakistan: Teacher Caught On Camera Accepting Bribes From 9th Grade Students During Exam, Suspended

Pakistan: Teacher Caught On Camera Accepting Bribes From 9th Grade Students During Exam, Suspended

Afghanistan Tragedy: At Least 50 Killed Due To Flash Floods In Ghor Province; Devastating Visuals...

Afghanistan Tragedy: At Least 50 Killed Due To Flash Floods In Ghor Province; Devastating Visuals...

Singapore Airlines Posts Record Net Profit For FY24; Higher Dividend And Big, Fat Staff Bonus On The...

Singapore Airlines Posts Record Net Profit For FY24; Higher Dividend And Big, Fat Staff Bonus On The...