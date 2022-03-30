Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry says Imran Khan will not resign: 'He is a player who fights till the last ball'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign ahead of voting for the no-confidence against him, Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Minister wrote: ""Imran Khan is a player who fights till the last ball. There will not be a resignation. There will be a match, both friends and foes will watch it."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan today said he will show the 'threatening letter', that he referred to in his public rally in Islamabad on March 27, to senior journalists and government allies later on Wednesday, Express Tribune reported.

The premier made these remarks during a ceremony in Islamabad marking the launch of the e-passports facility.

During the ceremony, the prime minister talked about the no-confidence motion, especially the existence of the alleged letter, which warned of 'dire consequences' if he continued to stay in power.

However, the opposition has rejected the premier's claims; and concerned quarters did not find any evidence of an external plot to remove Imran Khan from power.

Imran Khan said that the no-confidence motion was a "democratic" right in a parliamentary democracy, but as per him, the current no-trust move was "funded by foreign powers".

The PM said foreign powers could not accept leadership that worked for the people of Pakistan and criticised the United States' War on Terror, saying Pakistan "sacrificed its interest" for foreign powers but they never "valued" its sacrifices.

In an allusion to the alleged letter, Imran said he would show it to senior journalists and allied parties to show that it was "real".

"I will show this document to the top journalists as its details could not be shared in public," he said, calling the move to remove him a part of a "huge international conspiracy".

Khan, meanwhile, is set to address the nation today evening to take people into confidence that there is a 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter that contains evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan's Interior Minister, while addressing the media said the Prime Minister has also summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter, reported ARY News.

According to the sources privy to the matter, the allied parties to the ruling PTI will also be invited to the meeting so that they can be taken into confidence too ahead of the no-trust motion against the PM.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:44 PM IST