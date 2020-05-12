Pakistan minister claims New York is learning from them, leads to hilarity on Twitter

Pakistan Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, on Monday claimed New York is learning from them. He also said that New York is planning to follow the concept of contact tracing and 'smart lockdown' introduced by Pakistan.
According to The Dawn, On Monday, during a National Assembly session, Murad Saeed said, "The governor of New York said his state will follow the concept of 'smart lockdown' for contact tracing introduced by Pakistan."
After Murad Saeed's statements went viral, netizens took to Twitter and trolled him for saying New York is learning from Pakistan. One user said, "Bas kar pagle, ab rulayega kya." Another user said, "Murad Saeed say that New York will follow 'smart lockdown' concept introduced by Pakistan, means they will create Mass graveyards like Pakistan to fill up Corona Virus Victim dead Bodies."
Here's what netizens had to say:
During the National Assembly session, Murad Saeed also praised the government's response on coronavirus by arguing that models had initially predicted the country would have 50,000 cases of Covid-19 by April 25, but due to the government's efforts, that number hasn't been reached, reported the Dawn.
Opposition parties on Monday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan's government of mishandling the coronavirus crisis, as the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country rose to 31,684.