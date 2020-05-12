Pakistan minister claims New York is learning from them, leads to hilarity on Twitter

Pakistan Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, on Monday claimed New York is learning from them. He also said that New York is planning to follow the concept of contact tracing and 'smart lockdown' introduced by Pakistan.

According to The Dawn, On Monday, during a National Assembly session, Murad Saeed said, "The governor of New York said his state will follow the concept of 'smart lockdown' for contact tracing introduced by Pakistan."

After Murad Saeed's statements went viral, netizens took to Twitter and trolled him for saying New York is learning from Pakistan. One user said, "Bas kar pagle, ab rulayega kya." Another user said, "Murad Saeed say that New York will follow 'smart lockdown' concept introduced by Pakistan, means they will create Mass graveyards like Pakistan to fill up Corona Virus Victim dead Bodies."

