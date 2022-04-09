Pakistan: Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain changes his Twitter account bio as former I&B minister before voting on no confidence motion

Pakistan's I&B Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain changed his Twitter account bio to former I&B minister ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, reported ANI.

The voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.

The session was adjourned as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans, pressing for the taking up of the no-confidence motion, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking in the National Assembly, local media reported.

