Pakistan: Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain changes his Twitter account bio as former I&B minister before voting on no confidence motion

Pakistan's I&B Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain changed his Twitter account bio to former I&B minister ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, reported ANI.
The voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.
The session was adjourned as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans, pressing for the taking up of the no-confidence motion, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking in the National Assembly, local media reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
