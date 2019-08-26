Pakistan military ready to thwart any misadventure, says Qamar Javed Bajwa

Islamabad: In the wake of recent developments in the region, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday said the military was fully aware and prepared to thwart any "misadventure" or "aggression" from India.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Army formation headquarters in Gilgit, The Express Tribune reported.

"We are alive to threat from eastern border linked to the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistani Army Chief was quoted as saying while also appreciating the state of readiness and morale of his troops.

On August 19, General Bajwa was given a three-year extension in view of the "regional security environment".

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Imran Khan government has banned creation of new posts, purchase of all vehicles, rationalised utilities spending, provision of one newspaper and decided to keep other expenditures at the bare minimum under its austerity drive for the current fiscal year, said media reports.

According to media reports, the increasing budget deficit is a major concern for the Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government under the IMF programme.