Pakistan likely to be out of global terror watchdog FATF's 'Grey List' in February

After taking steps against terror groups, Pakistan, now, may be out of the 'Grey List' of the international terror financing watchdog FATF next month.

According to a report by India Today, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will hold its next plenary on February 16. The report further states that after heavy lobbying by China there is "a 75 per cent chance of Pakistan exiting the 'grey list' now".

In order to avoid the blacklist, Pakistan needs the support of Malaysia and Turkey besides China. If Pakistan comes out of the FATF 'Grey List', it will be easy for the country to get financial aid from the IMF, World Bank, ADB and the European Union, helping improve its precarious financial situation. The FATF plenary had noted in its last meeting held in October 2019 that Pakistan addressed only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for a series of attacks in India.