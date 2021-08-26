'Pakistan like a second home for Taliban': Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid voices hope for 'deepening ties'

As the Taliban look to consolidate their position in Afghanistan, it remains unclear how other nations will interact with the incoming government. While some continue to hesitate, others have all but announced their intention to work alongside a Taliban-led administration. But even as the militants seek international recognition, global organisations have taken several restrictive steps. Both the International Monetary Fund and the Biden administration have taken steps to cut Afghanistan off financially.

Against this backdrop, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid recently expressed hope of working with other Asian countries including Pakistan and India. Dubbing the bordering country a "second home" for the Taliban, he said that they looked forward to deepening ties. "Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion. So we look forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan," Mujahid was quoted as saying.

"We hope that India devises its policy keeping the interests of Afghans in mind," he added in conversation with Pakistan's ARY News.

On Wednesday, Pakistan expressed hope that the Taliban would stay true to their word and not allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against any country. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 05:22 PM IST