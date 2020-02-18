Pakistan judge Athar Minallah takes jibe at India after cases against Pastun protesters dropped

Islamabad: A Pakistani judge on Monday took a jibe at India while wrapping up a case against 23 people protesting against the arrest of a Pashtun activist known for criticising the country's powerful military.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the bail petitions of 23 workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM) and Awami Workers Party (AWP), who were arrested by the Islamabad police last month for staging protest.

"Everyone's constitutional rights will be protected. This is Pakistan, not India," Chief Justice Minallah said.

During the hearing the chief justice said that "we don't expect that a democratic government will curb freedom of expression." "An elected democratic government cannot place curbs on freedom of expression. (We) shouldn't fear criticism," he remarked, adding that the courts will protect the constitutional rights of the people.