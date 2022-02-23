Pakistan journalist Athar Mateen's murderer arrested from Balochistan: Report

The provincial government in Pakistan's Balochistan on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of journalist Athar Mateen from Khuzdar district.

The Pakistani journalist was shot dead last Friday in an armed attack on his car in Karachi's North Nazimabad area.

Balochistan's Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind said that the alleged killer of Athar Mateen was arrested in a joint operation launched by Sindh and Balochistan police, The News International newspaper reported.

The Parliamentary Secretary maintained that the alleged killer of the journalist is being shifted to Karachi from Khuzdar.

While speaking on the rising crimes in Karachi on ARY News transmission, Athar's brother last week had said that people in Karachi fear that their belongings will be looted and thus they have to hide their cash and phones.

He criticized the Pakistani government saying, "The government functionaries only had to issue a condemnation after every such incident without taking concrete steps to deal with it." Furthermore, while grieving he said that the police station was less than a kilometer away from where his brother was shot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:41 PM IST