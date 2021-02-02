Pakistan: Poet Iqbal's sculpture at Lahore looks 'nothing like him', netizens demand it be taken down

A section of netizens have pointed out that it looks nothing like him at all. In fact, some even went on to say that it is an insult to the poet, philosopher, lawyer, theorist and politician behind Islamic political and spiritual revivalism.

Naturally, Pakistani Twitter was not too happy about it either. The day saw several users taking to the microblogging website only to post pictures of the sculpture with captions suggesting that it is "photoshopped" and demands that it be removed.

"I strongly demand to remove this. It is an insult to Allama Iqbal, and get it done by a professional sculpture," a user contributed to the discussion.