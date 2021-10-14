Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights from Kabul

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced that it will suspendeding flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul, after what it called "heavy handed" interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff. The suspension comes after the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to levels seen before the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government in August.

According to a report, "We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities," a spokesman said.

Earlier, the Taliban warned PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air that their Afghan operations risked being blocked unless they agreed to cut ticket prices, which have reached levels increasingly out of reach for most Afghans.

With most international airlines no longer flying to Afghanistan, tickets for flights to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have been costing as much as $2,500 on PIA, according to travel agents in Kabul, compared with $120-$150 before.

The Afghan transport ministry said in a statement prices on the route should "be adjusted to correspond with the conditions of a ticket before the victory of the Islamic Emirate" or the flights would be stopped.

Ever since Kabul airport was reopened last month in the wake of the chaotic evacuation of more than 100,000 Westerners and vulnerable Afghans following the Taliban victory, flights between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been severely limited.

PIA said that ever since the new Taliban government was formed, its staff in Kabul had faced last-minute changes in regulations and flight permissions and "highly intimidating behaviour" from Taliban commanders.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:36 PM IST