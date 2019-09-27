Pakistan in the midst of economic crisis: United Nation

Islamabad: Despite support from China and Saudi Arabia and a huge IMF loan that helped Pakistan to address its immediate economic crisis, the United Nations on Thursday said that the country is still in the midst of a crisis.

In a brief comment on Pakistan in the Asia section, UN's Trade and Development Report 2019 said that "Pakistan is in the midst of a crisis" as the growth rate has halved, the balance of payments is in poor shape, the rupee has depreciated significantly and external debt is large and rising, reported The Dawn.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that slowdown observed in the rate of growth of the Chinese economy from 2017 onwards is projected to intensify in 2019 because of the trade and technology tensions.

The slowing of China's trade growth has a major impact on other East Asian and South-East Asian economies since it is likely that the integrated value chains spread across these economies and linked to China would be disrupted, the report noted.