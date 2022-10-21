Pakistan: Imran Khan disqualified by EC from holding public office

Former Pakistan and Ex-cricket team captain PM Imran Khan | File Photo

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its verdict in the Toshakhana case, on Friday, disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a Member of National Assembly.

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices, Geo News reported. Earlier on September 19, in the Toshakhana case hearing, Imran Khan's counsel Ali Zafar admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

"The gifts were sold for Rs 58 million, and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client," the lawyer apprised the ECP.

Meanwhile, in August, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed a reference claiming that Khan had paid for only some items that he took home from the "Toshakhana", but most items that he took from the government treasure house were done so without paying for them.

Khan did not disclose the gifts

In the reference, it was alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements, reported Geo news.

Reportedly, gifts received by government officials are to be reported immediately to enable their value to be assessed. Only after an assessment is conducted can the recipient take away the gift, if he wants to keep it, after depositing a specific amount.

These gifts either remain deposited in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned and the money acquired through it is to be deposited into the national treasury.

Imran Khan sold three expensive watches from government treasure

Media reports said the former Pakistan Prime Minister sold three expensive watches from the government treasure house for a collective value of more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) to a local watch dealer.

Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.

The most expensive watch, worth over PKR 101 million, was retained by Khan at 20 per cent of its value after his PTI government amended the rules and settled the gift retention price at 50 per cent of its original value.

The PTI chief first sold the watches and then deposited 20 percent of each in the government treasury, the Pakistan daily said, citing documents and sale receipts.

Expensive gifts were never deposited in Toshkhana

It added that these gifts worth millions of rupees were never deposited in Toshakhana. In April this year, PM Shehbaz Sharif accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth PKR 140 million in Dubai.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for PKR 140 million in Dubai," Shehbaz said.

He said that the expensive gifts included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets, and wristwatches.Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the Toshakhana that had been filed in the Islamabad High Court on which then PM Imran Khan had commented that the details could not be revealed as per the Official Secrets Act, 1923.