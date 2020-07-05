Pakistan Hindu Temple controversy - Why are minorities struggling in Pakistan? All you need to know

On Saturday, authorities in Pakistan's capital Islamabad have stopped the construction work at the site of the first Hindu temple to be built in the city for not having an approved building plan.

As per plans, the Krishna temple will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot in the capital's H-9 administrative division. The ground-breaking ceremony for the temple was performed recently by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday stopped construction of the boundary wall on the plot meant for the temple citing legal reasons, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to a report by PTI, the officials of the Building Control Section (BCS) on Friday visited the site of the temple and told people busy in construction that they need to submit a building plan and get the same approved before moving forward.

"We abide by the rules but the construction of a boundary wall was necessary as some people, backed by a few seminary students, had set up tents on the plot in 2018. It took several months for us to get the place cleared with the help of the capital administration," Malhi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Malhi told Dawn newspaper.

CDA spokesman Mazhar Hussain said the building control laws of the civic authority clearly stated that no activity could take place on a plot until the building plan (map) was approved.