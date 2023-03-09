Pakistan: Hindu doctor's throat slit by driver; arrested |

Dharam Dev Raathi, a physician from Hyderabad, Pakistan, was allegedly murdered inside his home on Tuesday by his driver. The doctor's throat was slashed by the driver with a knife, according to police, according to Pakistan's The Nation.

On Wednesday, police detained the driver at his Khairpur house. Hanif Leghari has been named as the suspect.

Driver killed the doctor at his home using a knife from the kitchen

The two got into a fight on their way home, and the doctor's chef reported it to the police. Once there, the driver killed the doctor inside his own home by grabbing a knife from the kitchen.

After the incident, the driver fled the scene using the doctor's car.

Raathi was a famous dermatologist

Dr Dharam Dev Raathi was a famous dermatologist in the Hyderabad area.

Giyan Chand Essarani, the provincial minister for minorities in Pakistan, applauded the police for quickly apprehending the culprit. He also gave the family of the murdered doctor his assurance that justice will be served.

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) women's wing made a comment

The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) women's wing chairman Faryal Talpur denounced the murder and called the act "heartbreaking". She also gave the doctor's family assurances that justice will be served.

The occurrence, she continued, was upsetting, especially since Holi was being celebrated by the Hindu community at the time.