Pakistan has not properly represented its point of view in front of US, says Imran Khan

Washington: Asserting that it is time to reset Pakistan and US relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that, in the past, Islamabad's point of view was not "appropriately presented" in front of Washington.

"I feel Pakistan had not been properly represented to the US. The Pakistani point of view had not been appropriately presented to the politicians of US as I sensed from my conversation with Speaker Pelosi and other representatives," said Khan, with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing beside him.

"I think it's time to reset the Pak-US relationship to one based on mutual respect," added Khan. The Pakistan prime minister, who is in the US for a three-day visit made these remarks after concluding a meeting with Pelosi.

On terror, Khan said: "War on Terror has been the longest ongoing war. And the US knows our interests are mutual. We at Pakistan will be making sure there is a political solution to this war and we'll do everything we can to achieve that".

Pelosi invited Khan at the Capital Hill. Both leaders discussed the ties between their economies, people and nations. "It's a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan to the U.S. Capitol as we meet to discuss the vital ties between our economies, people & nations," tweeted Pelosi.

"It has been truly a pleasure to put the Pakistani point of view before the honourable politicians of the US. Looking forward to exploring possibilities of bilateral trade with the US along with security interests that will enable economic opportunities for both nations," said Khan.

Imran Khan also attended a reception called by Sheila Jackson Lee with a large number of Senators and Members of the US House of Representatives in attendance at the Capitol Hill.