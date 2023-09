Pakistan Govt Asks Banks, Regulators To Refrain From Using Indian Origin IT, AI Products & Services

Pakistan | Representative pic

New Delhi, September 19: The Pakistan federal government has advised all informational technology (IT) and financial institutions, including regulators, to “refrain from collaboration, installation and use of Indian origin” artificial intelligence (AI)/information and communication technology (ICT) products as it may pose a “constant, concealed and force multiplier threat” to Pakistan’s critical information infrastructure (CII), media reports said.

The government informed the authorities concerned of the threat via a “cyber security advisory” shared with federal and provincial ministries including sectoral regulators, Geo News reported. It noted that globally AI products and services are being used by various industries, including financial and banking sectors to accelerate enterprise growth.

Few banks are engaged with Indian-origin companies

“It has been learnt that [the] fintech sector of Pakistan, including a few banks, are engaged with Indian-origin companies who are offering them IT products, cyber security and AI solutions, etc.,” the document stated, Geo News reported.

It added that the “use of Indian security products/solutions” has been a constant, concealed and force multiplier threat to Pakistan’s CII, including banking sector, for two reasons.

Possibility of backdoor or malware in the products

The factors were identified as a “possibility” of “backdoor or malware” in the products to collect “logs/data traffic analysis and personal identifiable information (PII)”.

The other factor it pointed out is that it is “direct Indian ingress in Pakistan's CII through technical means/access control with passive monitoring capability”, Geo News reported.

The document added: “Above in view, all Federal/Provincial Ministries including sectoral regulators are requested to sensitise their affiliated setups/organisations/licensees, on the risks involved in the use of Indian origin products/solutions.”

The govt directed them to instead consult with the Pakistan Software House Association

While refraining the authorities from using Indian products, the government directed them to instead consult with the Pakistan Software House Association and “find Pakistani technical companies for suitable economical alternatives”, Geo News reported.