Pakistan first to back Russian 'pariah' Vladimir Putin

Pakistan on Tuesday became the first major nation to back 'pariah' Vladimir Putin as it signed the first new trade deal with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country will import about 2 million tonnes of wheat and supplies of natural gas from Russia after meeting Russian President Putin last Thursday – the day the latter launched a military attack against neighbouring Ukraine. Despite Russia facing international isolation and a raft of sanctions crippling its economy, Khan has defended pumping billions into the Kremlin's coffers, saying Pakistan's economic interests 'required it', the report said. "We went there because we have to import 2 million tonnes of wheat from Russia.

Secondly, we have signed agreements with them to import natural gas because Pakistan's own gas reserves are depleting," Khan said, adding that time will tell that they have had great discussions. Putin on Tuesday moved to block foreign companies pulling out of Russia and trap their cash to prop up the courtry's economy.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:50 AM IST