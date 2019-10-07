Pakistan fares badly in terror financing report

Islamabad: The chances are high that Pakistan will be retained on the 'grey list' during the FATF's crucial plenary meetings this month as the country has complied with just one the 40 recommendations set by the global anti-money laundering watchdog at the time of the country's inclusion in the list, according to a report by the Asia Pacific Group.

The APG released its 228-page 'Mutual Evaluation Report' on Saturday, days ahead of the key Financial Action Task Force's plenary meeting which will give its decision on Pakistan's 'grey list' status. Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea. The cut-off date for Pak to show improvement to APG was October 2018 and the Pakistani authorities insisted that they made a lot of progress during the past year.