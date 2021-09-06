Pakistan dropped bombs through drones to aid Taliban in Panjshir: Resistance leader Ahmad Massoud

KABUL: Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the anti-Taliban resistance, has claimed Pakistan drones attacked their forces in Panjshir with ‘smart bombs’. He has alleged that Pakistan did so even as the international community watched from the sidelines.

The Resistance Force’s media headquarters were attacked by a Pakistan plane on Sunday night in the Dashtak area of Panjshir, said sources. Among the dead was Fahim Dashty, a well-known Afghan journalist and spokesperson of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan; sources told News 18 that it was a “target killing’’.

The anti-Taliban front has also lost Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara in the attack.

The Taliban however has reportedly denied the bombing.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was incidentally in Kabul recently, ostensibly to meet the Taliban leadership.

Meanwhile, resistance leader Amrullah Saleh has been moved to a safe place. A helicopter reportedly attacked his house.

