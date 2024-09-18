 Pakistan Customs Foil Attempt To Smuggle 15,465 Mobile Phones Valued At PKR 446 Million From China At Sost Dry Port
The team's inspection revealed a total of 15,465 mobile phones, including 8,365 smartphones (such as iPhone, Oppo, Vivo, One-Plus) and 7,100 bar phones, alongside other non-duty paid items, Dawn reported.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Representational Image

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoJK]: The Pakistan Customs authorities have successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle 15,465 mobile phones, predominantly Android devices, valued at PKR 446 million from China into Pakistan via the Khunjerab Pass border crossing.

The mobile phones and additional items have been confiscated, and a smuggling case has been initiated, Dawn reported.

The report details that the Assistant Collector of Customs at Sost Dry Port, Imtiaz Shigri, dispatched a Customs team to investigate the truck, which was parked at Barkhoon near Dehi. The truck was found abandoned on the roadside with no one present.

When questioned, local residents revealed that an unidentified individual had left the truck, claiming it had a mechanical issue that required a mechanic's attention, reported Dawn.

Truck Secured By Port Officials

The Customs team transported the truck to Sost Dry Port, where it was secured by port officials. As no one came forward to claim the vehicle or its cargo, a public notice was issued at both Sost Dry Port and the Baggage Section, requesting the unidentified importer to present the necessary documents for the truck within 15 days. Failure to comply would result in legal action as stipulated by law.

With no response received by the end of the notice period, the Assistant Collector of Sost Dry Port organised another team to conduct a physical examination of the truck's contents. The team's inspection revealed a total of 15,465 mobile phones, including 8,365 smartphones (such as iPhone, Oppo, Vivo, One-Plus) and 7,100 bar phones, alongside other non-duty paid items, Dawn reported.

