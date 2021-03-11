Pakistan court orders telecom authority to block Tiktok app

A court in Pakistan has ordered the Pakistan Telecom Authority to block a popular social media app TikTok. Spokesperson of the PTA, Khurram Mehran said, “The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok,” adding that the authority would comply with the order.

The order was issued by the court when a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA to Reuters. A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar was hearing a case in the matter. TikTok’s representative in Pakistan said he had heard about the court order and the company would issue further comment in due course.

The country had previously banned the app in October but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality.