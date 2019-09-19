Pakistan court grants bail to Hindu priests detained remarks against Sikh leaders

Peshawar: A local court here in northwest Pakistan has granted bail to four Hindu priests detained for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against 10 leaders of the Sikh community.
Judicial Magistrate Latif Shah ordered the release of the priests Shivnath Sharma, Suraj Kumar, Ram Parkash and Kaval Nath Sharm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)