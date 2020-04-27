Pakistan cleric blames women for COVID-19 on live television

Human Right Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has chided the maulana for "inexplicably" correlating women's 'modesty' to the COVID-19 pandemic. "HRCP is appalled at Maulana Tariq Jamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the Covid19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society," the body tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dawn, in its editorial titled 'Blaming Women' wrote that the statements like this are troubling, adding that they are also aired, unchallenged, from a very high-profile platform. Dawn said that it is a "shame" that the maulana was not corrected when he made these offensive comments.

The reality is that women in Pakistan, and elsewhere, face systemic discrimination and violence. During this pandemic, domestic abuse cases have soared as women are forced to stay home for extended periods with their tormentors, noted Dawn.