Pakistan 'Civil War': Why is Pak Army fighting with its Sindh Police?

Why is the Pakistan Army fighting with the Sindh Police?

To understand how the current state of affairs came about, we have to go back a few days, to when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. The PDM is a joint opposition alliance and many have rallied behind it, with thousands participating in the Karachi rally.

Soon after this, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room. He was later released on bail. Hours earlier, the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government. PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had purportedly said that the IGP Sindh was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. As per the voice message attributed to him, the inspector general of police was kidnapped and forced to register the FIR against Maryam, her husband Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum. When they (police) refused to do that, Rangers kidnapped [the IGP]," Zubair said.