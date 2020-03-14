Pakistan channel issues notice to GEO TV

Islamabad: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory (PEMRA) has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for discussing "under investigation/trial matters" and also for airing "unipolarity of views in its news bulletins and programmes".

The notice issued on Friday called on Geo News' CEO or any authorised representative of the channel to appear for a personal hearing regarding the matter on March 20, reports The News International.

The development comes a day after the National Accountability Burea (NAB) arrested Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Geo Media Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for illegal possession of a piece of land.