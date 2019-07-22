Pakistan aviation authority withdraws plastic wrapping of order

Islamabad: Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority has retracted its policy of mandatory plastic wrapping of all luggage at airports after widespread criticism and social media backlash. The CAA on July 17 introduced the policy of wrapping of baggage to increase compliance level with the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

CAA Director-General Shahrukh Nusrat said that wrapping baggage, being done for "safety" purposes, was "mandatory". Passengers would have to pay 50 rupees per bag for the wrapping, Nusrat said in a statement.But critics tore through the decision after it was known that the contract for wrapping was awarded to the company of retired Air Marshal Shahid Latif.

- Sajjad Hussain