Pakistan: At least five killed, several wounded in blast at religious school in Peshawar

An explosion in Pakistan's religious school has claimed at least five lives, injuring multiple others, officials said.

As per the report by the Dawn, the explosion was reported on Tuesday at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

Earlier on October 25, a bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistan's Balochistan province, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven others.

The blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Balochistan province.

(With inputs from PTI)