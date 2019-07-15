Pakistan: Asif Ali Zardari's remand extended till July 29

Islamabad: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday extended till July 29 the physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan.

Zardari was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 2 after Islamabad High Court terminated his pre-arrest bail and that of his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake account case, reported Express Tribune.

The PPP leader's physical remand was extended by 13 days on July 02, after which he was supposed to be present in the accountability court today.

Zardari was also arrested by the anti-graft body earlier on June 10 in the fake accounts case. The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm.

The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against him and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to Karachi-based realty developers, The Park Lane Estate, in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.