Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa alleges 'propaganda campaign' to malign forces

A meeting of Pakistan Army officials on Tuesday took note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media and expressed complete confidence in the leadership's "well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law".

According to a statement issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters that was attended by the army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders and presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign [the] Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

"National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise," the ISPR statement said.

This comes a few days after "Chowkidar chor hai" slogans were raised during a rally addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister. These slogans were apparently aimed at the country's Army.

Thousands of people gathered at Lal Haveli in Pakistan's Punjab province against Imran Khan's ouster. During the protest, the crowds referred to the Army as "Chowkidar" and called them "thieves" which was "stealing" Imran Khan's mandate.

However, in a viral video, Sheikh Rashid, the former Interior Minister was seen trying to stop the protestors from raising the slogan against the country's Army. "Don't raise slogans... we will fight with peace," he said.

Social media trends in Pakistan also observed the slamming Pakistan army.

Apart from taking notice of the social media developments, the army huddle was briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

"COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges. Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure [the] security of borders and safety of masses," the ISPR said.

It said the army was aware of its responsibilities and would continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:26 AM IST