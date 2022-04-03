Pakistan Army chief Bajwa wants to keep 'flames of fire' away

Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue and insisted that Islamabad continues to believe in using diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, to keep the "flames of fire away from our region."

Gen Bajwa said this on the last day of the two-day ‘Islamabad Security Dialogue' conference that brought international policy experts together for a discussion on the emerging challenges.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) said that with one-third of the world in the Gulf region and elsewhere involved in some sort of conflict, “it is important that we keep the flames of fire away from our region”.

“Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute, and is ready to move forward on this front, if India agrees to do so,” Gen. Bajwa said.

His proposal had a wider ambit as he seemed to be hinting at some sort of trilateral dialogue involving India, Pakistan and China. This was apparent from his statement that the India-China border dispute is also a matter of great concern for Pakistan and “we want it to be settled quickly through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost three billion people of the region,” Gen Bajwa said.

He, however, said that the adamant behaviour of the Indian leaders was a hurdle.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:49 AM IST