Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Pakistan: 6 killed, 3 injured after car falls into gorge in Upper Kohistan district

According to the reports, a car carrying nine members of a family fell into the ravine in Lotar area of Upper Kohistan
IANS
Photo: Representative Image

At least six people were killed and three others injured after a car fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to the reports, a car carrying nine members of a family fell into the ravine in Lotar area of Upper Kohistan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local residents, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased were travelling to attend a wedding function when the accident took place, the reports said.

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might further rise because the wounded are in critical condition.

Police said that the accident resulted from overspeeding when the driver lost control of the car.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:18 PM IST
