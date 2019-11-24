Pakistan: 33 journalists on duty killed over last 6 years

Islamabad: A recent report released by the Freedom Network raised an alarm over the safety of journalists in Pakistan by highlighting that at least 33 scribes have been killed in the South Asian nation in the last six years while on duty.

The shocking figures are backed by other organisations, including the Pakistan Press Foundation, which revealed that 48 journalists have lost their lives in targeted attacks while 24 for their work from 2002 to 2019. Not only this, 18 scribes were arrested, 26 detained while 36 others were booked in different cases. Out of 180 countries, Pakistan stood at the 142 place in the World Press Index of 2019, released by the 'Reporters Without Borders'.

While quoting these figures, Manzoor Ahmed for the Pakistan Christian Post also highlighted the poor state of journalists and journalism in Pakistan, both of whom are controlled by the Pakistani Army and intelligence agencies like the ISI.